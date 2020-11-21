close
Sat Nov 21, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2020

Students display photography work

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2020

Lahore:The students of Architectural Photography at Institute for Art and Culture (IAC) displayed their photography work as part of their courses.

The photography exhibition by 20 students from the School of Architecture, Design and Urbanism (SADU) was led by Ms Kainat Thebo. The main discourse of the work focused on deconstruction and construction of the traditional methodology of understanding visuals and indulging in a deeper relationship between human thought, language, architecture and visuals. Moreover, the students from School of Arts (SOA) displayed an exhibition of their work focused on different types of photography. The exhibition was held under the leadership of Dr Saadia Pasha.

