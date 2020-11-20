PTI poised to form govt in GB Five independents join party

GILGIT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is poised to form the government in Gilgit-Baltistan as five independent winners from the Baltistan Division and district Nagir joined the PTI.

These included Wazir Muhammad Saleem (Skardu 3) and Raja Nasir Ali Khan (Skardu 4), Mushtaq Hussain (Ghanche 1), Abdul Hameed (Ghanche 2) and Javaid Manwa from district Nagar.

After detailed meeting with Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur and Saif Ullah Niazi, the Chief organizer PTI here, four winners from Baltistan Division and one from district Nagir announced to join PTI and showed their full confidence in the policies of Prime Minister Imram Khan.

On the occasion, Ali Amin Gandapur said that for the development, prosperity and peace of Gilgit-Baltistan, their services would be proved productive. All the five winners while expressing their views said that they wanted to work for their constituencies and for the people of GB. After joining of these five winners, PTI is now in a position of forming government in GB easily.