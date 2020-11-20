close
Fri Nov 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2020

Umpire Khizer Hayat saddened by Bashir’s demise

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2020

LAHORE: Former ICC umpire Khizer Hayat on Thursday expressed sorrow over the death of PCB’s former head curator Haji Bashir Ahmad.

Khizer said he remembered his early days of umpiring when Haji Bashir taught him how to mark a pitch and prepare it. “He was my teacher in cricket umpiring. Bashir was such a nice and soft spoken and helping person words fall short talking about him. He not only prepared standard pitches in Pakistan but also in Sharjah, Singapore and other Asian countries. He was truly a hardworking man and master of his field,” Khizer added.

Latest News

More From Sports