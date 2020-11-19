MCR gets 41m from building by-laws violation

Rawalpindi : Acting on the direction of Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (r) Muhammad Mahmood, the Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi has received Rs49 million from Rabi Center, a commercial center located on Murree Road, the main highway of Rawalpindi and deposited it in the state exchequer. Ali Abbas Bukhari,

Chief Officer, Metropolitan Corporation, said that Rs49 million would be received from the Rabi Center for the compoundable offense.

He said that these payments were made on November 14 and November 17 to the exchequer through two separate challan forms of Rs25 million and Rs15.9 million