Mansoor Zubairi Art Academy being set up in City

LAHORE:Mansoor Zubairi, the multi-dimensional artist and award winning sculptor, is all set to establish the first state-of-the-art school of sculpture & art in the provincial metropolis in the start of the 2021.

The sculptor disclosed this in a heart-to-heart talk with this scribe on Monday. Mansoor, Chairman of SAF PAK - Sculpture Art Foundation of Pakistan, has been creating spell-binding sculpture in country and abroad for the last 20 years.

Lt-Gen Khalid Maqbool (r), former Governor of Punjab, a long time friend of Mansoor and supporter of art & artists, is the President of the SAF PAK Foundation who was the driving force behind the biggest sculptures exhibition held at Hamail Art gallery here recently.

The academy would be the most prestigious art institution, with main focus on sculpture. The name of this institution would be “Mansoor Zubairi Fine Arts Academy” and will be situated at a central place of the city's affluent locality, where Sculpture & Islamic calligraphy will be taught by Mansoor Zubairi, Isma Husain and Naheed Zaheer.

Muhammad Ali, a renowned name in the field of graphic art and grandson of Maulana Muhammad Ali Johar will be teaching Graphic Arts. Rohail, an art lover and a renowned business personality in town and his team will be taking care of the academy management.

Mansoor has been famous for realistic style of painting and has created a lot of commotion in the world of art with his “Realism” in paintings and later with his unique style of painting in symbolic colours. He has presented his works in 125 solo exhibitions in Pakistan and abroad, including USA, Korea, Thailand, India and Kenia and received awards and certificates.