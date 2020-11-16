Geo News’ Arshad Waheed laid to rest

RAWALPINDI: Senior Geo News journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry was laid to rest at graveyard of Media Town late Saturday night.

Arshad Waheed, who was suffering from COVID-19, passed away on Saturday afternoon. A large number friends of Arshad Waheed Chaudhry attended his Nimaz-e-Jinaza. Dua for the departed soul was held at Jamia Masjid of Media Town on Sunday.

He is survived by widow and three sons. Arshad Waheed Chaudhry was diagnosed with COVID-19 about 10 days ago and since then was undergoing treatment at Holy Family Hospital. As his condition worsened, he was placed on ventilator.

Arshad Waheed Chaudhry was also host and anchor of Geo News programme "Geo Parliament", where he used to discuss developments pertaining to parliamentary proceedings. He was also a special correspondent for Geo News and a columnist for Daily Jang. The senior journalist was also Senior Vice President of the National Press Club, Islamabad.

Arshad will be remembered for his descent and pleasant personality and as hard working journalist. Condolences poured in soon after his demise from journalists, politicians and others. President Dr Arif Ali, ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Senate chairman, Speaker National Assembly, PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair, Lt. General (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa are amongst those who condoled Arshad Waheed’s death.