BA/BSc Part-II online exam result

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) Friday announced the result of BA/BSc Part-II Online Examinations 2020.

The candidates can get their result from the Punjab University’s website www.pu.edu.pk The special online exam held in August 2020 was optional for the candidates because of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. Traditional BA/BSc Part-II Annual Examinations 2020 would start from December 10 while that of Part-I from November 26, 2020 and based on the result of traditional exams, PU would announce position of the candidates in the exam. Meanwhile, the university has also uploaded the roll number slips for the traditional BA/BSc Part-II Annual Examinations 2020 on its website.