Acquitted in murder case

Rawalpindi : Additional Session Judge Chaudhry Amir Zia acquitted the five accused in the murder case as they were found not guilty.

The accused were, Raja Ulfat, Naveed, Ameen, Usman and Master Azam.

Raja Ulfat, a prominent political and social figure of area of Tehsil Gujjar Khan, has thanked all on his honorably acquital in the fake murder case and said that he was grateful to all the people who prayed for him and he was proved innocence during the interrogation.