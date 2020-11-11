ECP releases details of MNAs’ assets: PML-N’s Ehsan Bajwa richest MNA with over Rs5 billion

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday released the details of assets and liabilities of the National Assembly Members out of whom some are billionaires having properties abroad as well.

PML-N’s Ehsan ul Haq Bajwa is the wealthiest lawmaker in the National Assembly with over Rs5.4643 billion assets, including Rs4.5835 billion worth of assets abroad. He owns a home valuing Rs440.8 million.

Maulvi Ismatullah from Quetta with assets worth Rs1.1 million is the poorest MNA. Mian Shahbaz Sharif has acquired non-agricultural land in Pakistan worth Rs14.7 million while hundreds of kanals of land have been mentioned as a gift.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is the owner of assets worth more than Rs80 million but he has no business at home or abroad. He has no personal car. He has 331,230 US dollars and 518 pounds in his four foreign accounts.

Imran Khan has more than 199 million rupees in cash, and four goats worth 2 lakh rupees. He has also taken an advance of more than Rs70 million in exchange for 80 kanals of land in Ferozewala.

Shahbaz Sharif has disclosed more than Rs137.8 million worth of assets in the UK and Rs63.9 million in his bank account. The value of all these assets is Rs240.74 million. Shahbaz Sharif has 14 bank accounts in Lahore. He has shown the value of hundreds of acres of agricultural land at Rs2.6 million.

Noor Alam, MNA, has assets worth Rs3 billion. Federal Minister Faisal Vawda has five properties abroad, three properties worth crores of rupees in Pakistan, Rs2.8 million cash, Rs4.8 million in the bank and a car. He also owns 40-tola gold.

Federal Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has 7 properties worth Rs418 million in Pakistan. He has Rs3.4 million in his bank accounts and has made a fixed deposit of Rs91.7 million. Federal

Minister Ijaz Shah has five properties in Pakistan. His wife owns 76 tola gold.

Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar owns inherited property in Pakistan and has invested Rs20 million. Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser owns more than Rs80 million and owes more than Rs12.6 million.

Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan owns assets worth more than Rs1.21 billion, while he has borrowed Rs2 crore. Defence Minister Pervez Khattak owns assets worth more than Rs150 million. He owes Rs2.5 crore to his mother-in-law. Abdul Qadir Patel owns assets worth over Rs59.6 million, while Naveed Qamar owns assets worth over Rs65 million.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari has declared assets of Rs766.88 and over Rs2 crore in relation to bank, house building and other loans. Zardari has assets worth crores of rupees in Nawabshah. He has also declared his lands mostly as hereditary in Naudero. Zardari has well over Rs1 crore worth of weapons. He runs business in Pakistan worth Rs89 lakh while horses and pets are valued at Rs99 lakh.

His son Bilawal Bhutto has assets worth more than Rs1.58 billion. His house in G-6/4, Islamabad has been shown as a gift. The value of agricultural land in Rato Dero has been shown at Rs10,776. He has mentioned shares worth Rs21,000 in Zardari Group Pvt. Ltd. Bilawal Bhutto has also shown savings certificates of over Rs1.2 million. He has eight bank accounts in Dubai.

Shares in various companies have been disclosed. Rs67 million assets have been disclosed in relation to Victory Enterprises Limited in the UK. Millions of rupees have been mentioned in Dubai regarding assets of 18 companies.

Khawaja Saad Rafique has shown assets worth Rs125 million and loans little less than Rs30 million. He has two vehicles worth more than Rs57 million and Rs5.2 million in the bank. He has four bank accounts and his spouse Ghazala Saad Rafique has 40 tola gold ornaments. His second wife Shafaq Hira has cash of Rs950,000. Shafaq Hira has assets of more than Rs12 lakh.

Ex-speaker NA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has assets of more than Rs60 million. He has jewellery worth Rs80,000 and over Rs9.9 million in the bank. A plot of more than Rs30 million has been shown in Gulberg, Lahore. Another plot of more than Rs25 million has also been shown in Gulberg. Ayaz Sadiq has disclosed assets worth Rs660,000 in the name of his wife.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has six bank accounts. He has Rs7 lakh in bank accounts and has no assets abroad.

Asad Mehmood, who is son of JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, has shown more than Rs8 lakh in his accounts. He owns agricultural land worth Rs40 lakh and has no personal vehicle.

BNP’s Akhtar Mengal's assets are worth lakhs. Animals worth Rs30 lakhs are also shown in his assets. Rs8,00000 worth of furniture has been shown in his assets details. More than 17,000 has been shown in various bank accounts.

Former PM Raja Pervez Ashraf has shown assets of more than Rs20 million. Raja Pervez Ashraf's wife has 100 tola gold and there are more than Rs14 million in his three bank accounts. Maryam Aurangzeb owns more than Rs30 million assets. She owns an agro farm and has a bank account in Australia and jewelry worth Rs1.2 million.

Ahsan Iqbal owns four acres of agricultural land, a residential plot of Rs1.1 million in Narowal and eight acres of land in Rahim Yar Khan.

He has shown an investment of only Rs10,000 and has Rs2.4 million worth of a car and 15 tola gold as well besides more than Rs500,000 in the bank. He has no business at home or abroad.

Khurram Dastgir has shown a business worth more than Rs1.29 million. He has shown a car worth Rs2.2 million and has more than Rs9,00000 in his bank account.