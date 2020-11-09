COMSATS extends membership offer to Bosnia

Islamabad : Executive Director of the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS), Dr S M Junaid Zaidi, met the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sefik Dzaferovic, during his recent state visit to Pakistan and extended the offer of COMSATS? membership to the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, says a press release.

The brief meeting was held during a dinner hosted by the Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Pakistan, Sakib Foric, in honour of the Chairman of the Presidency.

On the occasion, Dr. Zaidi apprised Sefik Dzaferovic of COMSATS and presented him with COMSATS? membership documents.

The Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina was briefed that the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is the incumbent Chairperson of the COMSATS, which at present has 27 countries from across the globe as Member States.

It was also highlighted that COMSATS has three statutory bodies; the Consultative Committee (comprising the national focal points in Member States); the Coordinating Council (comprising the heads of Network of International Science and Technology (S&T) Centres of Excellence; and the Technical Advisory Committee (comprising senior scientists and technologists from the North and the South).