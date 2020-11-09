Supply from Khanpur Dam to resume today

Rawalpindi : As the power supply to Sangjani Water Treatment Plant has been restored, the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) will open water supply through Khanpur Dam to Rawalpindi city and its adjoining areas today (Monday).

The official spokesman for Wasa, Umar Farooq told that due to power suspension in Sangjani Water Treatment Plan, water through Khanpur Dam was not supplied to Rawalpindi city and adjoining over the last couple of days, thus creating water scarcity in some areas.

However, with the efforts of Wasa as well as CDA, Iesco has restored power supply to Sangjani Water Treatment Plant on Sunday. The restoration of water supply through Khanpur Dam takes 24 hours. Wasa would now be able to open water supply of Khanpur through Sangjani Treatment Plant on Monday and the problem of water shortage would end with it.

In the meantime, the official spokesman told that Wasa in order to recognize the better performance of Sewerage staff distributed appreciation certificates among 36 employees in appreciation ceremony. Chairman RDA/Wasa, Tariq Murtaza Mughal was the chief guest on the occasion while Managing Director, Wasa, Raja Shoukat Mahmood along with other related officials also attended the ceremony besides leaders of Wasa Workers Union headed by its Chairman Raja Javed. The Wasa chairman distributed appreciation certificates among 36 sewerage staff who showed better performance during their professional duties. Besides certificates, the Chairman also awarded cash awards to them. Speaking on the occasion Tariq Murtaza stated the demands presented by union leaders would be presented before the Punjab government. The staff of Wasa is like our family members because of which we could not ignore their demands, he added.