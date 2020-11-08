Dur-e-Yemen Cup main feature of 10th winter meeting

LAHORE: Dur-e-Yemen Cup is the main feature of the 10th winter meeting 2020-21 of Lahore Race Club going to held on Sunday (today).

There are nine selected horses for the cup race and Dahab is favourite for this 1200 metres stretch.

The first two races are of 900 metres while race three, four and seven are of a mile run and the sixth race is of 1100 metres distance.

The day will start with Khyber plate of class VII and division-V in which Bright Bomber is favourite. The expectations for places are on Merchant of Venus and Salam-e-Kot Adu. The others in the race are Jhoom Sayeen, Son Of Jutt, Ubbi, Punjabi Rawaj, Azm-e-Neu, Piyari Guria, Khizar Princess, Bindya Love and Days Gone.

In the second class VII and division-V race, the favourite is Lala Rukh while place winners may be Dimple and Ask Me. The remaining lineup is composed of Full Moon, Sheba, She, Punjabi Munda, Baa Aytbar, Zahid Love, Bano and On The spot Win.

The third race is of class VII and division IV and V with Order Of The Day as the favourite. Golden Pound and Sadfar Princess are likely to take the places. The field also includes Surkhab, First Eagle, Smiling Again, Stella, Tell Me, Babar The Great, Sajree and Royal Ascort.

The fourth race is of class VI and division II and III. In the field of 10, Khan Jee is favourite while Silken Black and Pehlwan are likely places winners. The others in the run are Dazzling, Marowal Princess, Zoaq-e-Yaqeen, Qalandra, Sure Trust, Princess Mehera and Sweet Golden.

The fifth Dur-e-Yemen Cup is of class VI and division III and IV and Dahab is favourite. Its closest challengers would be Ashal Love and Big Move. The other entries are Fail Beauty, Prince Albert, Innocent One, Sparking, Gondal Prince and Famous One.

The sixth race of class VII and division-I has nine entries with Malika Princess being the favourite. The places may be taken by Your Flame In Me and Banaras Prince. The field also includes Sublime, Zandora, Baland-O-Bala, Prince of Arab, and Turning Light.

In the final race, the competition is among Natalia, which is favourite, Minding and Wahab Choice. This lineup of class VII and division IV also has Samara Princess, Big Foot, Neeli The Great and Bright Gold.