PTZ cameras installed at pickets

Rawalpindi: Pan, Tilt, and Zoom (PTZ) cameras have been installed at pickets in Rawalpindi to monitor suspect vehicles, persons, and suspected activities.

Newly installed PTZ cameras are capable of modern gadget technologies relating to 360-degree rotation, night vision display with zooming and backup facilities up to 200 metres with software installed to monitor and identify the suspected persons, suspected vehicles, and suspected activities in the area.

Command and Control Centre, which has been established at CPO Office Rawalpindi Police Lines with the assistance of CCTV cameras and with the installation of new PTZ cameras, policing mechanism in Rawalpindi will be devised to modern footings to maintain vigilance on suspicious vehicles and suspected individuals.

On instructions of CPO Rawalpindi, PTZ cameras have been installed at crime pickets in the city with the majority of reported crimes, including Dubai Plaza, Commercial Market, and Saddar.

These PTZ cameras will assist not only keeping a vigilant eye on suspicious activities but also played a very effective role to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in Rawalpindi.

CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis said that these PTZ cameras have been installed to monitor suspicious activities with backup facilities and zooming range up to 200 metres.