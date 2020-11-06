JCP seeks six-month extension to IHC addl judges

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan Thursday recommended to grant six months extension to three additional judges of the Islamabad High Court.

According to sources, the JCP met under the chair of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmad. Names of Justice Lubna Pervaiz, Justice Fayyaz Jandraan and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani have been recommended for the extension. Besides the CJ, two senior judges of the SC (members), AG, federal law minister and IHC chief justice attended the meeting.