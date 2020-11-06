Official booked for stealing generator

SUKKUR: An official Pervez Chandio was booked in an FIR of theft of a heavy generator from the PCB cricket ground, Dadu. A few days ago, a heavy generator was reported stolen from the PCB cricket ground in Dadu by unidentified thieves. The A-section Police Station, Dadu, registered an FIR against unidentified thieves. But when the generator was recovered, the police were initially reluctant to reveal the names of the thieves, presumably under political pressure.

On Thursday, the A-Section Police Station in its final report to the court of third Additional Sessions Judge revealed that an official Pervez Chandio was allegedly involved in the theft of the generator. According to sources, Chandio happens to be the brother of PPP MPA Kalsoom Chandio and therefore the Dadu Police were initially reluctant to disclose his identity and take necessary action against him.