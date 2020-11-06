Merchantâ€™s aide held for dacoity

Islamabad: Sabzi Mandi Police Station has arrested an assistant of a merchant who deprived his boss of Rs3.5 million after staging a drama of dacoity. Police said that a merchant Syed Khairuddin lodged a complaint with Sabzi Mandi Police Station that unidentified persons looted Rs3.5 million from his son Syed Kifayat Ullah and assistant Abid Shah at gunpoint in I-10 Markaz when they were on way to deposit money at the bank.

A team of Sabzi Mandi Police Station investigated the case using modern techniques and succeeded to arrest two persons. One of the nabbed persons was the assistant of merchant Abid Shah while the other was identified as Fawad Khan. The police team recovered the looted amount worth Rs3 million and weapons from the nabbed persons while efforts are underway to arrest their other accomplices.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated this performance of Sabzi Mandi Police team and announced cash prizes as well as commendation certificates for its members.