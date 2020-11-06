Nafeesa Shah accuses GB Election Commission of bias

SIALKOT: Member National Assembly (MNA) and PPP information secretary Syeda Nafeesa Shah Thursday said the Election Commission of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) has issued notice to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his participation in ongoing election campaign but did nothing when Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the region.

Talking to reporters at the residence of PPP Sialkot secretary general Khan Shehbaz Khan, she said many federal ministers are busy in the GB election campaign, but no notice had been taken by the GB Election Commission.

Khawaja Awais Mushtaq advocate, Chaudhry Azhar Hasan advocate, Azhar Diyal advocate, Haji M Arif, Riaz Hussain Shah, Master Shafi, Javed Butt and a number of local PPP activists were also present on the occasion.

Nafeesa said many federal ministers are busy in the GB election campaign, but their presence had been ignored so far. She accused the functionaries of the federal government of influencing the current GB election by the use of money.

Nafeesa said that PPP had a long history of facing such negative tactics and it was ready to face them once again. She said the PPP would file petition in the Chief Court of GB in connection with the current excesses.

She condemned the government of Punjab for its alleged mishandling of the issues of the farmers and the brutalities of the police against them.

She said the PTI is not only targeting its rivals but the common and innocent peoples as well. She said doctors, nurses, lady health workers, farmers and members of many other communities are protesting against cruel policies of the PTI-led government.

Nafeesa said Prime Minister Imran Khan's promise to provide 10 million jobs and 5 million homes had become a nightmare for the people. She said the PPP would always stand by the masses. Nafeesa said all PDM parties were united to get rid of the current government and then work for the strengthening of democracy and stability of the economy in the country.