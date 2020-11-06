Three more die of corona in KP

PESHAWAR: Three more people died of coronavirus and 126 were diagnosed with the viral infection in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

With the latest casualties, the death toll from the infectious disease reached 1287 in the province. Also, with the 126 positive cases, the number of infected people rose to 40148. The three people who died of coronavirus belonged to Peshawar, Nowshera and Upper Chitral districts.

Peshawar on Thursday reported 51 positive cases, followed by Mansehra with 32 cases, Lower Chitral 19, Chitral Upper and Haripur six each, Swat 4, Swabi 3, Mardan 2, and one each positive case was reported from Hangu, Abbottabad and Bannu.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken notice of surge in corona cases in the two remote and under-developed mountainous districts of Lower Chitral and Upper Chitral, and directed Health Secretary Syed Imtiaz Hussain to visit the area and ensure the provision of services to the local population.

Secretary Health Imtiaz Hussain on Thursday went to Chitral and inspected available services in the public sector hospitals. He provided additional testing kits and announced a 24-hour testing facility for Covid patients.