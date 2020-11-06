‘Art is where heart is’

LAHORE:Moona, young artist who believes that “Art is where the Heart is” and has been perusing her passion and first love in life which is nothing other than Art itself, is a self-taught artist and making her way into the world of art through her inspiring paintings & murals. Her name is Umaima Khan but everyone knows her as Moona Khan.

Moona told The News on Thursday that from a very young age she enjoyed sketching and drawing, completed Matric in arts and Inter in fine arts from Pakistan Embassy School in Jeddah. She did BA and completed diploma in Computer graphics from Karachi School of Arts. “After I got married I thought something is still missing in life and I started painting again,” she said adding that she joined artist Ali Shah, made paintings and sculptures.

She said "Some of my paintings were showcased in an exhibition held in Karachi Art Council's Ahmed Pervaiz Art Gallery and AQS Art gallery in Islamabad. Then life took an unexpected turn and we had to shift to Lahore. Luckily, in Lahore, I got a chance to work with Maqbool Ahmed, a renowned artist of Pakistan. I also had the opportunity to work with Mansoor Zubairi, who is by far the country’s best sculptor and that spur my interest in sculpting. I recently developed a keen interest in calligraphy and added it to my set of skills along with painting and sculpting! I absolutely love what I do and will never stop pursuing my passion INSHA ALLAH!”