Archery federation units express confidence in president

LAHORE: The Pakistan Archery Federation (PAF) expressed full confidence in president Syed Arif Hassan at an emergency General Council meeting held at POA House, Lahore.

The meeting was attended by representatives of seven out of eight units of the federation: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Army Sports Directorate, Police Sports Board, Railway Sports Board and WAPDA Sports Board. Due to non-election of Punjab Archery Association, no representative from Punjab attended the meeting.

On the occasion, the participants strongly condemned the illegal meeting convened by secretary Wisal Muhammad in Peshawar and demanded that he apologise to the members and officials of the federation. Otherwise, a formal inquiry will be held against him at the General Council meeting on November 11.

Arif thanked the members for expressing confidence in him once again. He said the purpose of calling the emergency meeting was to discuss the spread of negative propaganda against the federation for the last few days.

He said that Punjab Archery Association election was not held due to which its representation was not allowed in the meeting.

He said that it has been decided to carry out archery activities in full swing in 2021 for which a schedule will be issued soon.