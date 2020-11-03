Ex-governor praises Pak artists’ contribution to cultural diversity

LAHORE:Our rich artistic & cultural assets are our true identity in the world and Pakistani artists have a great contribution to cultural diversity in country as well as abroad.

These were the comments of Lt-Gen Khalid Maqbool (r), former governor of Punjab and Saaf Paak Art & Sculpture Foundation President, in a get-to-gather hosted by the former governor in the honour of the artists and organisers of the biggest ever sculpture exhibition, at Lahore Garrison Golf & Country Club on Monday.

Lt-Gen Khalid Maqbool (r), a great and long time patron of art & culture in the country and a driving force behind the Artistic (specially Sculptures) installations in many Army Garrisons since his early days as a relatively young officer, told the guests which included renowned artists, art teachers and people from various fields, that Pakistan has a very interesting and complex culture. He pointed out that we have various contradictory traditions, practices and culture which had been very skillfully presented by our artists in different forms in country as well as abroad.

He appreciated the sculptures exhibition at Hamail At Gallery under the platform of Saaf Paak. He thanked all the participating artist & sculptors of this exhibition, Saaf Paak Chairman and renowned sculptor Mansoor Zubairi.

Mansoor Zubairi thanked the former governor for the reception and being a great admirer & promoter of the Art & Artists. He told the gathering that Lt-Gen Khalid Maqbool (r) has been an unsung hero who would always be on the forefront for promoting the soft image of the country and its people through art-related projects.