close
Sun Nov 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
November 1, 2020

Obituary

Islamabad

 
November 1, 2020

Rawalpindi : Colonel (r) Imdad Hussain Malik, PA-6115 (9 OTS course) passed away on Wednesday here, says a press release.

He was commissioned on 7 May 1960 in 7 Fd Regt. He served in The First (SP) from 4 Feb 1963 to 15 August 1966.

For condolence Colonel (r) Abid Mahmood (son) can be contacted at his cell phone number 0321-5353360.

Latest News

More From Islamabad