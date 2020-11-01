Rawalpindi : Colonel (r) Imdad Hussain Malik, PA-6115 (9 OTS course) passed away on Wednesday here, says a press release.

He was commissioned on 7 May 1960 in 7 Fd Regt. He served in The First (SP) from 4 Feb 1963 to 15 August 1966.

For condolence Colonel (r) Abid Mahmood (son) can be contacted at his cell phone number 0321-5353360.