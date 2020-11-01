Upgradation of all public parks ordered

Islamabad : Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed has expressed grave concern over the dilapidated condition of public parks and issued instructions to upgrade all public parks within three months. Meanwhile, instructions were also issued to construct a cycling track in Sector E-7.

CDA chairman paid a surprise visit to public parks across the city. Members, Director Environment, Director Sanitation, Director City Sewerage, Director Street Lights and other officers and staff were also present on the occasion.

He said that renovation, restoration and repair work of parks has been started. 235 parks in Islamabad will be rehabilitated in 3 months. “The parks would be rehabilitated so that the citizens could have a good time in these parks with their families and especially their children without any fear,” he added.

In this regard, all the required facilities have been provided to the Environment Department. “We have changed the concept of small and big parks. Constructive development works are being carried out in all the parks on equal basis,” the chairman said.

Chairman CDA directed the Environment Department to immediately repair the existing swings in the parks, install new swings, cut wild grass, plants and shrubs, plant new flowers and fruit plants, paint and paint and chlorine spray including dengue.