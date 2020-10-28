close
Wed Oct 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 28, 2020

Unresolved

Newspost

 
October 28, 2020

The PM always takes notice of the issues when the people complain about the difficulties they face. We don’t understand why the PM cannot take proactive measures to deal with the factors that create problems for the people.

So far, he has failed to tackle the issue of rising inflation. He needs to take action to provide some relief to the people.

Imran Malik

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost