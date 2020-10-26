Mahmood Khan still tops Australian iTune Charts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:You are sure to create a hit song when you correctly diffuse elements and talents like Australian hit maker Mahmood Khan, still reigning No.1 on Australian iTune Charts.
Mahmood Khan is a Pakistan born Australian singer-songwriter. His last 6 singles have gone to the top of the charts and recently released album with the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra went number 1 on the Billboard Classical crossover charts. Mahmood's current Australian video singles 'Jagamarra', a tribute to Aboriginal Australia, and 'Go on' are currently running on the Foxtel Arts channel. Back in 2009 he scored a Number 1 spot on the ARIA charts with his song “Like the river” recorded live at Sydney Opera House.