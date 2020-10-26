Mahmood Khan still tops Australian iTune Charts

LAHORE:You are sure to create a hit song when you correctly diffuse elements and talents like Australian hit maker Mahmood Khan, still reigning No.1 on Australian iTune Charts.

Mahmood Khan is a Pakistan born Australian singer-songwriter. His last 6 singles have gone to the top of the charts and recently released album with the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra went number 1 on the Billboard Classical crossover charts. Mahmood's current Australian video singles 'Jagamarra', a tribute to Aboriginal Australia, and 'Go on' are currently running on the Foxtel Arts channel. Back in 2009 he scored a Number 1 spot on the ARIA charts with his song “Like the river” recorded live at Sydney Opera House.