Dr Iqrar appointed University of Agriculture Faisalabad VC

FAISALABAD: The Governor Punjab/Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Tuesday appointed Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan (SI) as Vice-Chancellor of the varsity.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad has resumed his office.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmed Khan has a long and multifarious career in education, research and administration. He has earned his PhD degree from the University of California. Keeping his services in academia, agriculture and research in view, the government has conferred upon him the title of Sitara-e-Imtiaz. He is a scientist of eminence and bestowed with astute management, research and academic skills. He has released a potato variety (PARS-70), pioneered the research on breeding seedless Kinnow and discovered new varieties of wheat.

He has supervised more than 100 graduate students and researchers.

Earlier, he served the UAF VC for two tenures. During his period, the UAF not only was listed in the top-ranked universities of the globe in the field of agriculture but also emerged a hub of research, agriculture and academic activities.

The French government has also decorated Prof Dr IA Khan with French Civil Award Ordre Des Palmes Academiques in recognition of his tremendous services.

In his speech to faculty, Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said all-out efforts would be made to address the problems of the farming community, students and faculty.

He urged the faculty members to play their pivotal role to move the varsity and the country to new heights of uplift. He said amid the challenges of Covid-19, locust and other issues, the country was facing different problems.It is our responsibility to come up with viable solutions. He said agriculture is backbone of our economy, contributing to 19 percent to the Gross Domestic Product.

22 Sahulat Bazaars in Faisalaba: On the directives of the Punjab government, some 22 Sahulat Bazaars have been made functional in the district to facilitate consumers.

In these bazaars sugar will be sold at Rs 85 per kg, 10-kg bag of flour at Rs 420 and 20-kg bag at Rs 840 while fruits, vegetables and other standard groceries will also be available at discounted prices.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the bazaars at Riaz Shahid Chowk, Millat Road, Model Bazaar Millat Chowk and bazaars established in other localities and checked essential commodities available there and checked necessary arrangements. Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari also accompanied them the commissioner and the DC.

The commissioner and the DC inspected the availability of flour, sugar, pulses, fruits and checked the quality and prices of vegetables and other groceries and directed the administrations that there should be no interruption in the availability of groceries in these markets from morning till evening. They asked the in-charges of the bazaars to be present on the spot and keep a close eye on demand and high quality of commodities besides cleaning at all times. The DC said a price control monitoring cell has also been set up in the DC office where expeditious action would be taken on the complaints received from the citizens about hoarding and sale of goods of overcharging. He said phone numbers 041-9201491 and 041-9201492 are functional in the control room from 9 am to 5 pm and this control room will work in two shifts.

The DC also visited the control room. He said the control room would be used to monitor the convenience markets and monitor the performance of the price control magistrates and the officers and employees stationed in the control room would immediately inform the price control magistrates in the field to resolve the grievances of the consumers.

He urged the Price Control Magistrates that the Price Control Mechanism should be implemented in accordance with the government's vision and the citizens should get relief from their actions.