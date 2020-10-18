World Food Day marked as world hunger day

SUKKUR: Roots for Equity and Pakistan Kissan Mazdoor Tehreek (PKMT) in collaboration with People's Coalition for Food Security (PCFS), Pesticide Action Network, Asia and Pacific (PAN AP) and Asian Peasant Coalition (APC) marked the World Food Day as World Hunger Day.

A webinar and protest were organized. Small and landless peasants including PKMT members participated from different districts. This event is part of a campaign, launched on the occasion of World Food Day, and titled "Rural People Mobilize for Food System Change”. It aims to promote a strategy for highlighting the toxic impacts of industrial chemical on agriculture production systems and the acute need for food sovereignty and agro-ecology based food production systems.