Sun Oct 18, 2020
Girls college closed after two COVID-19 cases

Islamabad

Islamabad: The federal capital administration has closed another girls college at Sector I-9/1 after reporting two positive COVID-19 cases.

District Health Office wrote a letter to the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad on Saturday to close down the campus premises to contain the further spread of noval coronavirus.

According to letter, a copy available with APP “it has been observed that two cases of COVID-19 have been, reported from Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG), I-9/1, Islamabad.”

“It is hereby advised to immediately close down the campus premises for a period till further intimation by the DHO office and conduct thorough disinfection activities as per the guidelines issued by Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination.”

