Opposition parties can’t escape accountability: ministers

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Transport Muhammad Jahanzaib Khan Khichi has said the opposition parties could not escape accountability by staging public gatherings.

In a statement here, he said it was astonishing that founders of horse trading and Changha Mangha politics were talking of respect of vote.

He said the political opponents who used to abuse each other in the past were united today for their own interests, not for the people.

The minister said that the people had rejected the politics of these opposition parties and the Pakistan Democratic Movement. He said the public gathering in Gujranwala was the evidence of that where the alliance of opposition parties could not attract a good number of people.

While expressing his views on the PDM’s public gathering in Gujranwala, MNA Brig (Retd) Rahat Amanullah on Saturday said every Pakistani knows the agenda of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) which just want to protect the corruption of leadership of its major three parties, including PML-N, PPP and JUI-F. He said the most serious thing of the gathering was creating hate and provocative speech of one of the PDM leaders Nawaz Sharif, in which, he attempted to drag national institutions into the politics for his own nefarious designs.

The words of speech cannot be acceptable as it was an attempt to politicise the office of Pakistan Army which has always been respectable, he added.

The MNA said the opposition was unable to keep the government under pressure.

He said that corrupt elements were targeting Prime Minister Imran Khan who was upright and honest.

He said that the nation was aware of the people who had now become ideological to serve their own interests. He lamented that Nawaz Sharif while sitting in London was blaming the state institutions.

Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheeruddin Saturday said the people disassociated themselves from the opposition's power show in Gujranwala.

In a statement about the Pakistan Democratic Movement's rally, he said the past of opposition leaders was marked with corruption.

He said corrupt opposition's narrative was misleading and it had lost the support of the masses due to it.

He said the opposition could not win hearts of the people by ridiculing the national institutions. He said that no loyal countrymen could be supporter of former corrupt rulers.

He said that opposition leaders were speaking the language of the enemy and they had lost the support of the masses.

Gatherings and processions could not save opposition from accountability, he said and added that those responsible for economic meltdown were crticising the government but there was no room for robbers in new Pakistan.

Punjab Minister for Energy Akhtar Malik has said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was a team of 11 unemployed politicians to protect their corruption.

He said this while commenting on the PDM public gathering held in Gujranwala.

He said that all plunderers were standing against a man who was not facing any allegation of corruption.

The opposition staged a flopped show, he added.

Akhtar Malik said the PDM leadership was focusing on its personal motives and they had nothing to do with the problems of the common man. He said that after corruption, now the opposition's focus was on promoting foul language.