Govt taking steps to rehabilitate patients with mental illnesses: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Saturday that awareness about mental illnesses was of paramount importance at the Mental Health Conference 2020 organised by Young Psychologists Association at Children Complex here on Saturday.

Vice Chancellor Govt College University Dr Asghar Zaidi, psychologists and renowned names from different walks of life were present on the occasion.

The minister said, “It is extremely important to create awareness about mental illnesses. Physical health and mental health go hand in hand for a healthy life. Entire families of patients with mental illnesses suffer. The government is taking all out measures for the rehabilitation of such patients at the Punjab Institute of Mental Health as the capacity of the institute is being enhanced. Work on rehab of Alzheimer’s and Dementia patients is under way for decades. Punjab is home to a large number of patients with mental illnesses. Counselling centres are being set up in districts of Punjab. I appreciate the organisers for holding an event for awareness on mental illnesses.”

The minister also distributed souvenirs among staff rendering outstanding services for rehabilitation of metal patients.