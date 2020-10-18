France women’s football coach Diacre tests positive for Covid-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: French women’s football coach Corinne Diacre and the goalkeeper coach Gilles Fouache have both tested positive for Covid-19, the French football federation said on Saturday.
The pair will miss two Euro-2022 qualifiers against North Macedonia on October 23 and Austria four days later.
The team will be handled by Diacre’s assistant Eric Blahic, who had Covid-19 himself in September. He will be aided by the fitness trainer Anthony Grech.