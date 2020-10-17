Unesco country head visits Alhamra

LAHORE:UNESCO Country Head Patricia Mcphilips Friday visited Alhamra Arts Council on The Mall and exchanged views with the authorities on mutual cooperation and joint ventures between the two renowned bodies.

She was received by Alhamra Arts Council Chairperson Muneeza Hashmi and Executive Direct Saman Rai. The distinguished guest and the two high-ups of the Alhamra Arts Council had a detailed and fruitful exchange of ideas and talked about cultural related matters of mutual interest.

The UNESCO's country head praised the efforts of Alhamra for promoting the beautiful cultural heritage of Pakistan. It was agreed in the meeting to find ways and means to further expand cooperation between the two bodies on culture related joint ventures to promote cultural heritage of Pakistan with the valuable assistance and cooperation of the world body. It was agreed in the meeting that Alhamra will soon sign a memorandum of understanding with the world body.