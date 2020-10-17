Twitter alters policy after Biden story

WASHINGTON: Twitter has altered its policy on hacked content after its decision to block a news report critical of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden provoked Republican fury.

The social media behemoth -- used by hundreds of millions worldwide -- said late on Thursday it would in future only block stolen information which was posted directly by hackers, and label any other information of questionable provenance. Senate Republicans earlier said they would subpoena Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey to testify before two different committees on why the company blocked links to an article in the New York Post alleging corruption by Biden in Ukraine.