Fair & Square: Dr Moeed Yusuf exposes India’s self-styled ‘Ahinsa’

If someone, among other committed souls, has augmented our elements of national power, he is none other than Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for National Security, Dr. Moeed Yusuf, who has made skillful and timely use of valuable, inside information that has exposed the self-styled and much trumpeted ‘Ahinsa’ (non-violence) of Indian leadership.

No doubt the credit goes to our surveillance system that has unearthed such a strictly guarded, irrefutable information that reveals the elements behind Pakistan’s continuous destabilization and imperilment.

However, it would have been in the fitness of things had such anti-Pakistan moves been exposed well in time to come out of our apologetic posturing that we have tended to retain for years despite being blessed with ever-growing elements of national power. Of course, ours is a country that is, fortunately, endowed with a variety of elements of national power that have remained on vertical rise, even with and without the governmental or state crutches. Take, for instance, our populace’ overall broadmindedness and acceptability in other societies. Then come our youth bulge, globally acknowledged professionals in almost all pivotal spheres of science, industry and other areas, a vibrant agricultural base and irrigation system, rich soil, our peaceful atomic programme and the capacity to expand in other sectors of growth.

One wonders why did most of our spokespersons or other mouthpieces opt to remain in hibernation for so long despite so many of these pluses. If Moeed Yusuf has broken that spell of complacency, it was the need of the hour to extricate the people of Pakistan from a constant state of despair.

One can guess that the helmsmen in our state’s upper crust found it convenient to fire the salvo against India’s years’ long hybrid, fifth generation offensives after getting hold of undeniable, incriminating evidence. As for Moeed Yusuf’s role in firing this salvo, equipped with ‘ precision armaments’(read inside information), it is somewhat akin to a tit-for-tat psywar.

The man has played well on the front foot and taken on India’s jingoistic, cunning authorities, establishment and agencies with precision, spilling all the beans that have exposed India’s proactive role in fomenting terrorism in Pakistan by giving millions of dollars in payments to TTP leadership (given by a RAW officer through Indian Embassy funds).

Much to India’s chagrin, Yusuf has publicly revealed during his interview with Indian journalist Karan Thapar that Pakistan knew the names and ranks of officers in touch with terror leadership and that the Indian activities would soon be revealed to the world through a detailed dossier based on lengthy investigations. He also revealed that India had financed anti-Pakistan terrorist groups and supported their merger with the TTP earlier this year.

For the first time, Dr Yusuf also blamed India for sponsoring the heinous APS attack in which over 100 innocent children lost their lives, saying that Pakistan possessed the record of eight phone calls made from India to TTP commander before the attack. And, as per the record in Pakistan’s possession, Indian intelligence handlers based in a neighbouring country had also directed the attacks on the Chinese consulate in Karachi, PC hotel in Gwadar and the PSX attack during the last two years. Moreover, BLA terrorists have been receiving treatment in a hospital in New Delhi.

Certainly, this is a big breakthrough after Kulbushan Jadav. In that case too, Pakistan had collected irrefutable evidence about Jadav’s espionage and sabotage activities that had been going on inside Pakistan for quite some time.

The latest disclosures depict the real intentions of our eastern neighbour which never ever spares a moment to destabilize Pakistan besides endangering peace in the subcontinent. As a matter of fact, India’s animosities were never hidden but somehow it has managed to camouflage the evidence for years which has now been unearthed by Pakistan and highlighted logically and eloquently by our Security Advisor.

In this scenario, there is much greater need for introspection so as to guard against the repetition of our past mistakes and lethargy.

Likewise, there is yet greater need for Pakistani society, Imran Khan government, national institutions, literati and media to identify the snakes in the grass within our rank and file. A case in point is the revelation made by Dr Yusuf and other well-informed sources that TTP, BLA and other militant outfits/operatives had been getting funds, training, armaments and even refuge in India as well as in Indian consulates close to Pakistan’s western border. This, indeed, is an eye-opener- and should remain an eye-opener and a very useful policy-formulation guideline.