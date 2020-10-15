Shaukat Ali is recovering

LAHORE:Renowned folk singer Shaukat Ali is gradually recovering in a hospital in Sindh well-renowned for kidney transplant specialty near Khairpur.

The folk singer is getting the medical facilities due to the timely and valuable support by PPP Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Sindh Chief Minster Syed Murad Ali Shah, after the Sindh government came to his rescue following the news that the veteran artiste was struggling to generate funds for his treatment.

Talking to this scribe from Khairpur on Wednesday, Imran Ali, son of Shaukat Ali, said his father was in a very critical state when they left for Gambit Institute in Khairpur on the kind assistance of the Sindh chief minister on Monday (three days back). On reaching the institute, Shakat Ali was received as a VVIP patient and excellent medical treatment to provided to him by the highly qualified medical specialists under the leadership of Dr Bhatti, the head of the institute.

Imran stated his father’s health was very bad as he had multiple medical issues, including diabetes and liver problem. Moreover, he had undergone a heart bypass a few years back. Imran said his father was in much better condition now, and the doctors said they would treat him with medicines and send him home as his health was completely stable.

Imran also said the Sindh government, the people of Sindh and specially PPP leaders Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Nafeesa Shah and many other prominent political figures gave his father and their family an unprecedented love and care.

He said hundreds of common people of the area came to inquire after his father and said he was not a singer of Punjab but a national asset. “PPP Co-Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto showed special interest in the treatment of Shaukat Ali while expressing his good wishes on the phone to us,” said Imran. Imran also praised the support the Sindh chief minister.