Students urged to ensure anti-COVID-19 guidelines

Islamabad : Superintendent of Police (SP), Industrial Area Zone, Zubair Ahmed Sheikh has urged the students to ensure the anti- coronavirus guidelines to keep them safe against the virus.

The SP shared these remarks while addressing a ceremony during his visit at Model School for Boys, located in sector I-14/4, the other day.

The officials of Islamabad Police were visiting schools and colleges under ‘’Police Public Relations and Educational Program, following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan.

He asked the students to adopt responsible attitude and keep themselves safe against the unlawful practices like drugs, smoking and amateur driving and participate in healthy activities.

The students were informed about the various wings of police as well their functioning and also efforts of the force to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

The female cops and personnel of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Bomb Disposal Squad, Islamabad Traffic Police, Special Branch, police stations were also present on the occasion.