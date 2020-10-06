Face masks, hand sanitisers distributed in Islamabad

Islamabad: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hamza Shafqaat and District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Muhammad Zaeem Zia have distributed face masks and hand sanitisers among common public and said that we the people of capital are facing challenges of coronavirus and dengue. The officers have appealed people of the capital to wear face-masks to avert the feared second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in winter. DHO Dr Muhammad Zaeem Zia along with health officials visited Humak, Niazia, Ali Pure Farash, Dhok Awan, Java, Rawat and Mughal on Monday to educate them to wear face masks.