Rallies in Sindh against taking over of islands, PIDA

SUKKUR: Various political and civil society organisations in different cities of Sindh took out protest rallies, rejecting the federal governmentâ€™s decision to develop two small islands off the coast of Karachi into modern cities and the establishment of Pakistan Islandsâ€™ Development Authority through an ordinance.

The Pakistan Islandsâ€™ Development Authority (PIDA) has been established through a presidential ordinance. The protesters expressed concern over the development of the islands disregarding environmental laws and regulations against harming the marine life that would damage mangroves in Sindh. The protesters said any harm to the marine life and mangroves would damage the livelihood prospects of hundreds of thousands of fishermen in Sindh. Furthermore, it is highly unjust to deny the local fishermen access to these islands after their development.

They said the PIDA was against the provincial autonomy and unconstitutional. The protestors including PPP Taluka President Naseerabad Engineer Khan Muhammed Phulpoto, social activist Akhtiar Hussain Khaskheli and others said the federal government had no authority to launch any development project in the coastal areas up to 12 nautical miles as it is the domain of the provincial government. They said the federal government should have held consultations with Sindh before taking any decision regarding the development of the islands. They said the Sindh government should stop any such intrusion in provincial autonomy, as in line with the Constitution these islands belonged to the provincial government. They said that the federal government has gone ahead with the plan to establish the PIDA without discussing the issue in the Council of Common Interests. They said that any attempt of the federal government to occupy the islands would be resisted.