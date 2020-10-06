‘Campuses in Punjab to remain open as per schedule’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas has clarified that public and private schools of Punjab will remain open as per schedule.
In a social media message on Monday night, Dr Murad Raas observed that reports about closure of schools from 15 October were completely false. He, however, asked schools to strictly follow SOPs to avert spread of COVID-19.