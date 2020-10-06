close
Tue Oct 06, 2020
October 6, 2020

'Campuses in Punjab to remain open as per schedule'

National

October 6, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas has clarified that public and private schools of Punjab will remain open as per schedule.

In a social media message on Monday night, Dr Murad Raas observed that reports about closure of schools from 15 October were completely false. He, however, asked schools to strictly follow SOPs to avert spread of COVID-19.

