Pervaiz Elahi okays move to make Rescue 1122 autonomous

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that in order to make 70 new stations of Rescue 1122 operational 250 new ambulances be purchased at the earliest and given to the department.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the Punjab Assembly Special Committee No 13 held here Monday. Pervaiz Elahi said for making Rescue 1122 autonomous institution measures should be taken immediately for which the committee approved setting up of Emergency Services Board headed by Law Minister Basharat Raja and amending the Emergency Act for transferring some powers of the Emergency Council to the Board.

He said that during 10 years tenure of Shahbaz Sharif as Punjab chief minister no legislation was done for betterment of Rescue institution because of that the institution was in bad shape. He said that Rescue 1122 served the creatures of Almighty Allah without discrimination. The objective for which the institution was established unfortunately Shahbaz Sharif government did not fulfill that objective nor paid attention to solve the problems.