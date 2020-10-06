38 more test positive for COVID-19, 185 new cases

Rawalpindi:The confirmation of 38 new patients positive from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in last 24 hours has taken tally to 23170 on Monday registering nearly 800 new patients in last two weeks from the region making the situation much alarming as compared to other parts of the country.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that in last three days, as many as 185 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 and according to many health experts, the number would go up in next few days after fall in temperature.

In last 24 hours, as many as 23 new patients have been tested positive from ICT taking tally to 16789 of which 16067 have recovered while the number of active cases of COVID-19 in ICT was 539 on Monday according to National Command and Control Centre while according to district health office, the number of active cases in ICT was 443 on Monday.

To date, a total of 381460 tests have been conducted in ICT and the number is much higher as compared to other districts of the country particularly if keeping in mind the population of the federal capital that is around 2.2 million, said District Health Officer (ICT) Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia while talking to ‘The News’ on Monday.

He said the number of patients being tested positive is on the rise and it is alarming but the situation can not be termed as out of control if compared with the intensity of COVID-19 outbreak and its second spike in other states of the world. He, however, said it is time for individuals to follow precautionary measures religiously to avoid spike in number of cases and deaths.

To a query, he said one can witness that over 90 per cent of our population has not been following standard operating procedures and the trend may cause intense spread of the infection.

From Rawalpindi, 15 new patients have been tested positive in last 24 hours taking total number of patients so far confirmed from the district to 6381 of which 5927 have recovered from the disease.

In Rawalpindi district, a total of 10 confirmed patients of coronavirus illness are undergoing treatment at the healthcare facility while 154 confirmed patients have been in isolation at their homes, said Executive District Officer (Health) Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’. He added that as many as 381 persons have been under quarantine at their homes in the district.