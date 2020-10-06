JI leader buried

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami naib ameer and director foreign affairs Abdul Ghaffar Aziz died on Sunday was buried in Iqbal Town graveyard here on Monday.

He was 59. He left behind a widow, two sons and two daughters. His elder brother Professor Habib-ur-Rahman led the funeral at Mansoora which was participated by JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq, other leaders and thousands of people from different walks of life.

Late Aziz served as Director JI foreign affairs department for over two decades and earned great respect among the Islamic movements of the world. He was well versed in different languages including Arabic, Persian, etc. and hailed from a highly educated and respected family. Senator Siraj paid glowing tribute to the religious and nationalistic service of late Aziz and expressed condolence with his family. Leaders of different Islamic movements also shared condolence messages on demise of Aziz, terming his death a huge loss to Muslim world.