Azra Pechoho visits Chandka to resolve drug theft issue

SUKKUR: Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechoho visited Larkana to settle the ongoing dispute between the paramedics and Medical Superintendent of Chandka Civil Hospital. The Sindh health minister expressed her anger over lack of provision of ARV vaccines in Jacobabad by the Integrated Health Services (IHS) and Peoples Primary Healthcare Initiative Sindh (PPHI). She said strict action would be taken against the responsible after completion of the investigation of drug theft from Chandka Hospital. She said Covid-19 has not yet been eliminated, suggesting people to take care of themselves and their families, especially the children. Azra Fazal Pachao said the divisional commissioner Larkana and deputy commissioner Larkana would resolve the ongoing dispute between MS and paramedics of Chandka Medical Hospital, Larkana.

She said the health department has approached the district administration to implement the Covid-19 SOPs in their respective districts to prevent the outspread, especially in the schools, saying the isolation wards are operational and Covid-19 tests were underway.