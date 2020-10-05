PNCA launches online film production course

Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here on Sunday launched one-year online film production course to become a Professional Film Maker.

Addressing the participants, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage, Shafaqat Mehmood said that "we are looking into the possibilities and trying our best to setup a proper academy for training film professionals".

He said that PNCA was striving hard to create an environment for the youngster to groom their artistic skills.

He said that PNCA was flourishing, where the arts are accessible to everyone and artists and art groups have the commitment, financial support and resources, on the world stage, adding said that, "I am glad that we are having this event at Shakir Ali museum as there have been serious attempts to renovate and revive Shakir Ali,s house as a hub of artistic activity".

He also appreciated the participation of all the respected guests.

DG PNCA, Dr Fouzia Saeed said that students will be encouraged to innovate their approach to sharpen their skills to express their ideas.

She said that the curriculum is a mix of intellectual understanding, skill-based learning, and the practical experience of working in a professional environment.

She said that the program is focused on film production with a full understanding of film making.

Various fields of film production will be offered to develop a more focused area of interest, she stated.

She said that the best local and international faculty will be teaching to become a Professional Film Maker.

The coarse would offer a foundation for understanding cinema-and its relation to culture, history, technology and aesthetics-film studies, she stated.

Cultural Attache to the US Embassy Philip and Kamran Lashari, Miyan Amjad Farzand Ali President Pakistan Film Producers Association, Renowned showbiz celebrities including Syed Noor, Nisho, Sarmad Khoosat, Shahid Mehmood, Wazir Afzal were also present on the occasion.

At the end of the ceremony clips of a special video package was presented showcasing songs from 1950 to 2020.