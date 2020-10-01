Retired senior army officers meet COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with veterans of 1st PMA long course at GHQ here Wednesday.

COAS acknowledged and appreciated the role and sacrifices of the senior officers as leaders. Visiting officers shared their thoughts about prevailing security environment and challenges confronting Pakistan in general and Pakistan Armed Forces in particular. The officers in their 90s who visited the COAS joined PMA Kakul in 1948 and were passed out in 1950. They are batchmates of Major Raja Abdul Aziz Bhatti Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) who received Sword of Honour from then Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan at the passing out parade.

Meanwhile, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi paid farewell visit to General Headquarters (GHQ) and Air Headquarters on Wednesday.

Admiral Mahmood Abbasi, while on his farewell visit, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ. The COAS thanked CNS for his services to nation during a long and illustrious career.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, the CNS was presented guard of honour at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi will be retiring next week on completion of his three years tenure as Naval Chief.