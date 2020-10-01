Higher authorities summoned on plea against derogatory stuff on social media

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Tuesday summoned the federal secretaries for interior and communication, the chairman of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the director general of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Islamabad in a case regarding derogatory material on social media against sacred personalities of Islam.

A citizen, Liaqat Ali Chohan, through his counsel questioned the inefficiency of the FIA in taking action against the delinquents involved in sharing derogatory remarks and pictures about the sacred personalities.

In compliance with a previous order, FIA Additional Director-Lahore Abuzar Sibtain appeared before the court and stated that the matter raised by the petitioner had been referred for scrutiny and initiating inquiry to dig out the actual persons who uploaded the objectionable posts on the social media websites.

The petitioner’s counsel stated that the material was still available on the websites and no serious action was initiated against the persons who committed the crime and the authorities concerned were adamantine not to get it removed from the internet. Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan observed that it was a statutory duty of the state functionaries to perform their duties in accordance with law and the constitution. He remarked, “The constitutional guarantees are the backbone of our religion, therefore, it is duty of the every Muslim living in Pakistan to maintain honour and dignity of Islam and any derogatory remarks from any concerned must be wiped out at any website within the domain of Pakistan and such outrageous and acrimonious acts should be curbed down with iron hands so that no one could dare to do such acts again.” The chief justice directed a deputy attorney general to ensure personal appearance of the secretaries for interior and communication, the chairman PTA and the FIA DG Islamabad on Wednesday (today) along with their respective reports.

The chief justice observed that the issue related to Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and other personalities who were not only regarded as sacred for Muslim world but universally. He further directed the law officer to seek instructions from the secretary of the federal cabinet in this regard and also apprise about the progress of the instant serious issue.