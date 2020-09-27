Computerised driving licence branch inaugurated in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Deputy Inspector General for Hazara Police Qazi Jamilur Rehman inaugurated a computerised driving license branch in Oghi tehsil of the district on Saturday.

“Computerised driving license branches are being inaugurated and more traffic wardens inducted in order to address traffic issues in Hazara,” he told the inaugural ceremony in Oghi.

He said that soon a patrolling vehicle would also be provided to Oghi police.

“I have ordered the district police officer to hold seminars, walks and other such programmes to sensitise people about the traffic rules,” he added.