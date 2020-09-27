Two victims of lightning laid to rest in Hangu

HANGU: Two children, who had died in a lightning incident, were laid to rest in Jadid Banda area in Doaba in Hangu district on Saturday.

Qasim, 5, and Nadia Bibi, 3, who were stated to be brother and sister, were killed when the room of their house collapsed after lightning struck it on Friday evening.

The two siblings and their mother were buried alive after the room caved in.

The local people rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies and rescued the mother in injured condition from the debris.

The injured woman was rushed to the local hospital.

Moving scenes were witnessed when the funerals of two siblings were taken from the home in Jadid Banda area in Doaba.

Abdul Qadir, father of the deceased children, had recently died due to illness. The local elders appealed to the government to extend financial help to the injured widow as now she had left hapless.