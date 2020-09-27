PPP senator flays govt for raising prices of medicines

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial Secretary Information Senator Rubina Khalid on Saturday criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for raising the prices of medicines by more than 200 percent.

Speaking at a press conference, she said that the PTI rulers had compounded the problems of the poor people.

He added that the government was conducting legislation without considering the problems of the have-nots.

The senator said that inflation and unemployment had made life miserable for the people.

He said that the PTI government had failed to provide any relief to the masses in the face of backbreaking inflation.

The PPP leader further said that the people could not arrange a two-time meal for their children, but the government was least bothered to mitigate their sufferings.

She added that raising the prices of the medicines would deprive the people to seek medical treatment. The government lacks the ability to run the country, she added.

The recent report of the Auditor General of Pakistan into the affairs of the Bus Rapid Transit showed corruption to the tune of Rs24 billion in the so-called mega project, she added.

The sugar was being sold for Rs110 kilogram, which was previously available for Rs55 per kg, she said, adding that the opposition would oust the government.