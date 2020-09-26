Saifur Rehman to move court against factory demolition

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman of Ethesab Bureau and ex-Senator Saifur Rehman announced to move court over demolition of his factory in Chak Shahzad.

He said that his factory in Chak Shahzad was demolished deliberately. The factory was functional for the last 40 years and his business had nothing to do with Nawaz Sharif.Talking with the Jang-The News on telephone from Doha, Qatar, Rehman said the land for the factory was leased for 90 years by the government of late Gen Ziaul Haq.

“The Capital Development Authority neither issued any notice nor assigned any reason for the demolition of the factory, terming it deliberate victimisation,” he said.The former accountability Tsar, said his business group had recently invested $3 billion in Pakistan and installed a power project. “Our business group is one of the biggest industrial and construction groups where 8,000 Pakistanis are working out of the 16,000 employees and the Royal family of Qatar are our business partners,” he said.

He said 40 years ago when Lt Gen(retd) Jehanzeb Arbab was posted as a Pakistan’s ambassador, Gen Ziaul Haq visited Qatar and he visited our factory and invited us to invest in Pakistan. “We installed the pre-cast factory in Chak Shahzad and now we are being told that that the housing colony would be constructed here,” he said.

He said ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif has nothing to do with our factory at Chak Shahzad and even nothing to do with our business.Saifur Rehman said, “Neither have we violated any law nor have defaulted on any loans but actions are being taken against us without any reasons. We will challenge this action in the relevant court on Monday,” he said.